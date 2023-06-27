Lynx vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Target Center, Jewell Loyd and the Seattle Storm (4-9) battle Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (4-9), beginning at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup.
Lynx vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13, and Prime Video
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-3)
|160.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-3.5)
|160.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-3.5)
|160.5
|-160
|+120
|Tipico
|Lynx (-2.5)
|163.5
|-140
|+110
Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Lynx have covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Storm have won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- Minnesota has not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 7-3.
- So far this season, four out of the Lynx's 13 games have hit the over.
- Storm games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this year.
