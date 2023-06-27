On Tuesday, Nick Pratto (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Rays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .265 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Pratto has gotten a hit in 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (22.6%).

In five games this season, he has homered (9.4%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 26.4% of his games this year, Pratto has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (37.7%), including four games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .250 AVG .278 .362 OBP .336 .409 SLG .423 8 XBH 10 3 HR 2 13 RBI 9 27/13 K/BB 49/8 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings