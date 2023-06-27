On Tuesday, June 27 at 8:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (37-40) visit the Kansas City Royals (22-56) at Kauffman Stadium. Gavin Williams will get the call for the Guardians, while Brady Singer will take the mound for the Royals.

The Royals are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-145). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Williams - CLE (0-0, 6.35 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-7, 6.34 ERA)

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 22 (56.4%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 10-6 (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 4-1 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (29.2%) in those contests.

The Royals have a mark of 14-36 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+125) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

