Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Maikel Garcia (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .273 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (29 of 46), with at least two hits 12 times (26.1%).
- In 46 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 16 games this season (34.8%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.289
|AVG
|.253
|.347
|OBP
|.305
|.422
|SLG
|.320
|9
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|18/8
|K/BB
|22/6
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Allen (3-2 with a 3.68 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.68 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
