MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, June 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .211 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 walks.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this year (42 of 73), with multiple hits 12 times (16.4%).

He has gone deep in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 34.2% of his games this year (25 of 73), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .203 AVG .220 .296 OBP .296 .348 SLG .331 10 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 43/19 K/BB 47/12 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings