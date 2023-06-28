Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (38-40) and Kansas City Royals (22-57) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (3-2) to the mound, while Austin Cox will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Royals have come away with 19 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won 16 of 57 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.7 runs per game (296 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule