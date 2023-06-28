The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez ready for the second of a three-game series against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit 73 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .377 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 296 (3.7 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Royals rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.412 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send out Austin Cox for his first start of the season.

The left-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 26.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/22/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Jose Cuas Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays L 11-3 Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays W 9-4 Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians - Home Austin Cox Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Jordan Lyles Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.