After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has two doubles, two triples and three walks while batting .222.

In seven of 11 games this season, Blanco has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Blanco has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of 11 games.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .211 AVG .235 .286 OBP .316 .368 SLG .412 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 9/2 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings