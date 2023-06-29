Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Isbel -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the mound, on June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while hitting .202.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 15 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- In eight games this season, Isbel has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (25.9%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.222
|AVG
|.184
|.255
|OBP
|.231
|.378
|SLG
|.306
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|10/1
|K/BB
|10/3
|1
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.76 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 31st, 1.230 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
