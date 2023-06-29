MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .265 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, June 29 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .212.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 74 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.2% of them.

He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games this season, and 2.0% of his chances at the plate.

Melendez has had an RBI in 19 games this year (25.7%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.8% of his games this year (25 of 74), with two or more runs six times (8.1%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .204 AVG .220 .294 OBP .296 .345 SLG .331 10 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 44/19 K/BB 47/12 1 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings