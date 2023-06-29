Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Guardians - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nick Pratto (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .261 with 13 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.
- Pratto has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (34 of 54), with more than one hit 12 times (22.2%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (9.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 25.9% of his games this year, Pratto has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (37.0%), including four multi-run games (7.4%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.242
|AVG
|.278
|.358
|OBP
|.336
|.396
|SLG
|.423
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|29/13
|K/BB
|49/8
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bieber (5-5 with a 3.69 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.69 ERA ranks 31st, 1.230 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 59th.
