Thursday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (39-40) and Kansas City Royals (22-58) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on June 29.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (5-5) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-8).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Guardians 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Royals have come away with 19 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a win-loss record of 9-28 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in baseball scoring 3.7 runs per game (297 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule