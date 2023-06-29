Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against Shane Bieber, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 73 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 297 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.425 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (1-8) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He has earned a quality start one time in 16 starts this season.

Greinke has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.

He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Rays L 11-3 Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays W 9-4 Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays L 3-1 Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians L 14-1 Home Austin Cox Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers - Home Jordan Lyles Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers - Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers - Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins - Away - Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda

