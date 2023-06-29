How to Watch the Royals vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 29
Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against Shane Bieber, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Royals Player Props
|Guardians vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Royals Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 73 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .374 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 297 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .296.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.23 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.425 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Greinke (1-8) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He has earned a quality start one time in 16 starts this season.
- Greinke has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|L 11-3
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
|6/24/2023
|Rays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/25/2023
|Rays
|L 3-1
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/27/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|6/28/2023
|Guardians
|L 14-1
|Home
|Austin Cox
|Logan Allen
|6/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Shane Bieber
|6/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Bobby Miller
|7/1/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Daniel Lynch
|Julio Urías
|7/2/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Tony Gonsolin
|7/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Ryan
|7/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Kenta Maeda
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.