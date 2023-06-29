On Thursday, June 29 at 2:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (39-40) visit the Kansas City Royals (22-58) at Kauffman Stadium. Shane Bieber will get the nod for the Guardians, while Zack Greinke will take the hill for the Royals.

The favored Guardians have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +135. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Royals vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.69 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-8, 4.87 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Royals' game against the Guardians but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (+135) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to take down the Guardians with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.50.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 24, or 58.5%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Guardians have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games).

Cleveland has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 6-1 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Royals have come away with 19 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won nine of 37 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+115) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.