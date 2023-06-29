Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Kansas City Royals play at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 38 RBI (78 total hits). He has swiped 23 bases.

He's slashing .244/.287/.419 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Rays Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI (73 total hits).

He has a slash line of .260/.294/.470 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 at Rays Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Bieber Stats

Shane Bieber (5-5) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 17th start of the season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Bieber has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.69), 43rd in WHIP (1.230), and 59th in K/9 (6.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 7.1 7 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros Jun. 11 7.0 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 5.2 5 1 1 2 1 at Orioles May. 31 4.0 8 7 7 4 2

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 51 RBI (87 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .294/.363/.524 on the season.

Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-3 3 1 5 6 1 at Royals Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 82 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 37 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.337/.347 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

