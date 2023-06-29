The Minnesota Lynx versus the Seattle Storm is one of three solid options on today's WNBA schedule.

Today's WNBA Games

The Seattle Storm play the Minnesota Lynx

The Lynx travel to face the Storm on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 4-10

4-10 MIN Record: 5-9

5-9 SEA Stats: 79.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (10th)

79.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (10th) MIN Stats: 77.7 PPG (10th in WNBA), 83.6 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Jewell Loyd (24.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG) MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 SEA Odds to Win: -142

-142 MIN Odds to Win: +118

+118 Total: 162.5 points

The Las Vegas Aces play host to the New York Liberty

The Liberty look to pull off an away win at the Aces on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Prime Video, YES, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LVA Record: 13-1

13-1 NYL Record: 10-3

10-3 LVA Stats: 92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 77.4 Opp. PPG (second)

92.8 PPG (first in WNBA), 77.4 Opp. PPG (second) NYL Stats: 88.0 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.1 APG)

A'ja Wilson (19.6 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.1 APG) NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (22.6 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6.5

-6.5 LVA Odds to Win: -277

-277 NYL Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 174.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury host the Indiana Fever

The Fever hope to pick up a road win at the Mercury on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 2-11

2-11 IND Record: 5-9

5-9 PHO Stats: 76.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 87.5 Opp. PPG (11th)

76.0 PPG (12th in WNBA), 87.5 Opp. PPG (11th) IND Stats: 82.8 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 84.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.8 APG)

Brittney Griner (19.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 1.8 APG) IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (15.9 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -2.5

-2.5 IND Odds to Win: -142

-142 PHO Odds to Win: +118

+118 Total: 161.5 points

