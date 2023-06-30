Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bobby Witt Jr., with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.415) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 61.3% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.3% of his games this season, Witt Jr. has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.252
|AVG
|.231
|.297
|OBP
|.275
|.448
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|16
|30/10
|K/BB
|39/9
|10
|SB
|13
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers will send Miller (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.13, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.