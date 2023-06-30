Maikel Garcia -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .260.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 60.4% of his games this year (29 of 48), with more than one hit 12 times (25.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 48 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In 16 games this year (33.3%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 18 of 48 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .265 AVG .253 .321 OBP .305 .388 SLG .320 9 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 6 22/8 K/BB 22/6 6 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings