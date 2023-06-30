Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field against Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

The favored Dodgers have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. Los Angeles is a 2.5-run favorite (at +110 odds). A 9.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Royals vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +180 9.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +110 -135

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-6.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (two of those contests had a spread.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 20, or 29.4%, of the 68 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 4-8, a 33.3% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +180 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 36 of its 81 chances.

The Royals have posted a record of 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-30 12-28 12-23 11-34 17-39 6-18

