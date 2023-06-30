Player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are listed when the Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 78 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .241/.286/.415 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Rays Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, nine walks and 39 RBI (73 total hits).

He's slashing .256/.290/.463 on the season.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 103 hits with 27 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .324/.402/.547 slash line so far this season.

Freeman will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-3 1 0 3 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Rockies Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has collected 78 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .260/.360/.523 slash line so far this year.

Betts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 29 2-for-2 3 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Jun. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 25 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 1 vs. Astros Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.