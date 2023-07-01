Alex Caruso's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award are +20000. For more stats and information on this Chicago Bulls player, continue reading the article.

Alex Caruso DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +20000 (24th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Sixth Man Odds: +20000 (23rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

+20000 (23rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000) Clutch Player Odds: +15000 (37th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Alex Caruso 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 23 Points 9.6 221 Rebounds 3.4 78 Assists 2.3 53 Steals 1.2 27 Blocks 0.8 19 FG% 54.9% 79-for-144 3P% 46.8% 37-for-79

Alex Caruso's Next Game

Matchup: San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSW

