The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs opening the year with a contest against the Detroit Lions at 8:20 PM ET on September 7.

Chris Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not listed as injured.

Chris Jones 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (17 for loss), 15.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Chris Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Cardinals 0 0 1 0 1 Week 2 Chargers 2 3 3 0 1 Week 3 @Colts 0 1 2 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 0 0 1 0 0 Week 6 Bills 1 1 3 0 1 Week 7 @49ers 2 1 3 0 0 Week 9 Titans 0.5 0 2 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 1.5 1 2 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 2 3 5 0 0 Week 12 Rams 1 1 1 0 0 Week 13 @Bengals 0 0 5 0 0 Week 14 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 1 Week 16 Seahawks 1 2 4 0 0 Week 17 Broncos 1 1 3 0 0 Week 18 @Raiders 2.5 2 5 0 0 Divisional Jaguars 0 0 1 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 2 3 4 0 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 0 0 3 0 0

