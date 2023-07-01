Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dairon Blanco (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is batting .222 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
- Blanco has had a base hit in seven of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this season.
- Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.235
|.286
|OBP
|.316
|.368
|SLG
|.412
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|9/2
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias (5-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday, May 18 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.39, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .250 batting average against him.
