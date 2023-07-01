On Saturday, Dairon Blanco (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is batting .222 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.

Blanco has had a base hit in seven of 11 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this season.

Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of 11 games.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 .211 AVG .235 .286 OBP .316 .368 SLG .412 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 9/2 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings