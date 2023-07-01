Felix Anudike-Uzomah is +15000 to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 11th-best in the league.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +15000 11th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Felix Anudike-Uzomah Insights

Anudike-Uzomah has helped lead the Chiefs' defense with 10 tackles and 0.5 sacks in seven games.

The Chiefs have been a handful for opposing teams in the passing game, as they rank top-five in both passing offense (third-best with 264.9 passing yards per game) and passing defense (fourth-best with 176 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Kansas City is averaging 103.8 rushing yards per game offensively this year (19th in NFL), and is giving up 112.2 rushing yards per game (16th) on the other side of the ball.

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +275 (1st in NFL) +4000 (8th in NFL) Travis Kelce +20000 (19th in NFL) +3500 (5th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +15000 (48th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (92nd in NFL)

