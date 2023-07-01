Iowa State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
An over/under of 5.5 wins means the Iowa State Cyclones aren't given high expectations in 2023.
Iowa State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5.5
|+115
|-135
|46.5%
Cyclones' 2022 Performance
- On defense, Iowa State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 285.6 yards per game. It ranked 82nd on offense (369.8 yards per game).
- On defense, Iowa State was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 10th-best by giving up only 178.3 passing yards per game. It ranked 38th on offense (261.8 passing yards per game).
- ISU was 3-4 at home last year, but they won only one game on the road.
- When underdogs the Clones picked up only one win (1-4). As favorites they went 3-4.
Iowa State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Hunter Dekkers
|QB
|3,044 YDS (66.1%) / 19 TD / 14 INT
73 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 6.1 RUSH YPG
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|107 REC / 1,171 YDS / 6 TD / 97.6 YPG
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|61 REC / 609 YDS / 3 TD / 50.8 YPG
|Jirehl Brock
|RB
|445 YDS / 3 TD / 37.1 YPG / 4.5 YPC
21 REC / 113 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.4 REC YPG
|O'Rien Vance
|LB
|55 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK
|Anthony Johnson Jr.
|DB
|58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD
|Will McDonald IV
|DL
|36 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK
|Gerry Vaughn
|LB
|66 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Cyclones' Strength of Schedule
- The Cyclones are facing the third-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).
- Based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season (54), Iowa State has the 44th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- Iowa State has 11 games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including four teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.
Iowa State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Northern Iowa
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Iowa
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Ohio
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Oklahoma State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Oklahoma
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|TCU
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Cincinnati
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|@ Baylor
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Kansas
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ BYU
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Texas
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Kansas State
|November 25
|-
|-
