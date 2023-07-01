An over/under of 5.5 wins means the Iowa State Cyclones aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Iowa State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 +115 -135 46.5%

Cyclones' 2022 Performance

On defense, Iowa State was a top-25 unit last season, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 285.6 yards per game. It ranked 82nd on offense (369.8 yards per game).

On defense, Iowa State was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 10th-best by giving up only 178.3 passing yards per game. It ranked 38th on offense (261.8 passing yards per game).

ISU was 3-4 at home last year, but they won only one game on the road.

When underdogs the Clones picked up only one win (1-4). As favorites they went 3-4.

Iowa State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Hunter Dekkers QB 3,044 YDS (66.1%) / 19 TD / 14 INT

73 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 6.1 RUSH YPG Xavier Hutchinson WR 107 REC / 1,171 YDS / 6 TD / 97.6 YPG Jaylin Noel WR 61 REC / 609 YDS / 3 TD / 50.8 YPG Jirehl Brock RB 445 YDS / 3 TD / 37.1 YPG / 4.5 YPC

21 REC / 113 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.4 REC YPG O'Rien Vance LB 55 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK Anthony Johnson Jr. DB 58 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD Will McDonald IV DL 36 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 5.0 SACK Gerry Vaughn LB 66 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Cyclones' Strength of Schedule

The Cyclones are facing the third-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total from last year).

Based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last season (54), Iowa State has the 44th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Iowa State has 11 games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including four teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.

Iowa State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Northern Iowa September 2 - - 2 Iowa September 9 - - 3 @ Ohio September 16 - - 4 Oklahoma State September 23 - - 5 @ Oklahoma September 30 - - 6 TCU October 7 - - 7 @ Cincinnati October 14 - - 9 @ Baylor October 28 - - 10 Kansas November 4 - - 11 @ BYU November 11 - - 12 Texas November 18 - - 13 @ Kansas State November 25 - -

