At +12500, Isiah Pacheco is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 50th-best in the NFL.

Isiah Pacheco 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +12500 50th Bet $100 to win $12,500

Isiah Pacheco Insights

Pacheco took 170 carries for 830 rushing yards a season ago (48.8 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

The Chiefs ran 61.0% passing plays and 39.0% running plays last year. They were first in the league in scoring.

Kansas City totaled 115.9 rushing yards per game on offense last season (20th in NFL), and it allowed 107.2 rushing yards per game (eighth) on defense.

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +650 (2nd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Travis Kelce +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Chris Jones +2000 (7th in NFL) Nick Bolton +10000 (28th in NFL) George Karlaftis +12500 (40th in NFL) Kadarius Toney +12500 (50th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +12500 (50th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (112th in NFL)

