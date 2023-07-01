The 2023 campaign kicks off for Isiah Pacheco when the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions match up at 8:20 PM ET on September 7.

Isiah Pacheco Injury Status

Pacheco is currently listed as active.

Check Out Isiah Pacheco NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Isiah Pacheco 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 170 CAR, 830 YDS (4.9 YPC), 5 TD 14 TAR, 13 REC, 130 YDS, 0 TD

Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 122.00 105 33 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 151.48 69 25 2023 ADP - 66 26

Isiah Pacheco 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 12 62 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Colts 3 9 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 11 63 0 0 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Bills 2 9 0 2 9 0 Week 7 @49ers 8 43 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 5 5 0 1 4 0 Week 10 Jaguars 16 82 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Chargers 15 107 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Rams 22 69 1 1 17 0 Week 13 @Bengals 14 66 1 2 16 0 Week 14 @Broncos 13 70 0 3 23 0 Week 15 @Texans 15 86 0 1 11 0 Week 16 Seahawks 14 58 0 1 32 0 Week 17 Broncos 9 31 1 2 18 0 Week 18 @Raiders 8 64 1 0 0 0 Divisional Jaguars 12 95 0 1 6 0 Championship Game Bengals 10 26 0 5 59 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 15 76 1 0 0 0

