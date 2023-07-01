Kyle Anderson 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Kyle Anderson of the Minnesota Timberwolves is +25000 to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Anderson.
Kyle Anderson Sixth Man Odds
- Sixth Man Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
Kyle Anderson 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|26
|Points
|6.7
|175
|Rebounds
|3.5
|90
|Assists
|4.0
|104
|Steals
|0.8
|21
|Blocks
|0.8
|21
|FG%
|45.6%
|68-for-149
|3P%
|10.5%
|2-for-19
Kyle Anderson's Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA
