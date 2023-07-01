Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .271.
- In 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).
- In 49 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 16 games this season (32.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.1%.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|21
|.284
|AVG
|.253
|.336
|OBP
|.305
|.402
|SLG
|.320
|9
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|22/8
|K/BB
|22/6
|8
|SB
|5
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Urias (5-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Thursday, May 18 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
