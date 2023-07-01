The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .271.

In 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (26.5%).

In 49 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Garcia has driven in a run in 16 games this season (32.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.1%.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 21 .284 AVG .253 .336 OBP .305 .402 SLG .320 9 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 6 22/8 K/BB 22/6 8 SB 5

Dodgers Pitching Rankings