On Saturday, Matt Duffy (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .284.

Duffy has gotten a hit in 22 of 39 games this season (56.4%), including three multi-hit games (7.7%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

In seven games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once five times this year (12.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 21 .333 AVG .234 .389 OBP .280 .417 SLG .319 2 XBH 4 1 HR 0 6 RBI 2 9/4 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings