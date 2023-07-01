Nick Bolton: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Nick Bolton is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions on September 7 at 8:20 PM ET.
Nick Bolton Injury Status
Bolton is currently listed as active.
Nick Bolton 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|180 Tackles (9 for loss), 2 Sacks, 2 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Nick Bolton 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|0
|0
|14
|1
|1
|Week 12
|Rams
|0
|1
|11
|1
|1
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|18
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Broncos
|0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
