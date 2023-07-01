Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nick Pratto (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 14 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .262.
- In 64.3% of his 56 games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, Pratto has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.245
|AVG
|.278
|.359
|OBP
|.336
|.398
|SLG
|.423
|9
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|9
|33/13
|K/BB
|49/8
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Urias (5-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, May 18, the left-hander threw three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.39, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.