Nikola Vucevic's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award are +15000. For more stats and information on this Chicago Bulls player, see below.

Nikola Vucevic DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +15000 (18th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Nikola Vucevic 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Points 16.6 481 Rebounds 10.5 304 Assists 3.4 99 Steals 0.8 24 Blocks 0.8 22 FG% 44.9% 202-for-450 3P% 29.4% 32-for-109

Nikola Vucevic's Next Game

Matchup: San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls

San Antonio Spurs at Chicago Bulls Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSW

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSW

