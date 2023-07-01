Richie James Jr.: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Richie James Jr. is ready to hit the gridiron on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Richie James Jr. Injury Status
James is currently listed as active.
Richie James Jr. 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|2 TAR, 1 REC, 6 YDS, 0 TD
Richie James Jr. Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|75.50
|177
|56
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|51.03
|264
|102
|2023 ADP
|-
|259
|89
Richie James Jr. 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|2
|1
|6
|0
