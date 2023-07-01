Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves is -120 to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2023-24 season -- continue reading for more stats and information on Gobert.

Rudy Gobert DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: -120 (1st in NBA, Bet $120 to win $100)

MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Rudy Gobert 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 12.4 322 Rebounds 12.0 313 Assists 1.2 32 Steals 0.8 20 Blocks 2.3 59 FG% 61.0% 122-for-200

Rudy Gobert's Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.