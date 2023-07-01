With +15000 odds to capture the MVP award this season, Travis Kelce is a long shot for the award (31st-best odds in league). There are even more things to put money on, too, as he has two different bets available for 2023. We go over his available odds below.

Want to bet on Travis Kelce? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Travis Kelce 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +15000 31st Bet $100 to win $15,000 Off. POY +3000 15th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Travis Kelce Insights

Kelce was targeted 8.9 times per game last year, racking up 1,338 yards receiving plus 12 TDs.

The Chiefs, who were first in the league in points scored last year, attempted a pass 61.0% of the time while running the ball 39.0% of the time.

Kansas City ranked 18th in pass defense last season (220.9 passing yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 297.8 passing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +650 (2nd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Travis Kelce +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Chris Jones +2000 (7th in NFL) Nick Bolton +10000 (28th in NFL) George Karlaftis +12500 (40th in NFL) Kadarius Toney +12500 (50th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +12500 (50th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.