Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Dodgers - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.316 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .417, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.
- Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in 51 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- In 13.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Witt Jr. has an RBI in 27 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|40
|.263
|AVG
|.231
|.304
|OBP
|.275
|.450
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|24
|RBI
|16
|33/10
|K/BB
|39/9
|10
|SB
|13
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin (4-2) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .177 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.