Mets vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's game at Citi Field has the New York Mets (37-46) taking on the San Francisco Giants (46-37) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are David Peterson (2-6) for the Mets and Ross Stripling (0-2) for the Giants.
Mets vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mets vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mets 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Mets vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Mets Performance Insights
- The Mets have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mets' last 10 games.
- The Mets have entered the game as favorites 53 times this season and won 27, or 50.9%, of those games.
- New York has entered 48 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 23-25 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mets have a 55.6% chance to win.
- New York has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 368 (4.4 per game).
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
Giants Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 3-3.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 games.
- The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (59%) in those games.
- San Francisco has a mark of 12-13 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
- San Francisco is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.8 runs per game (397 total).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|Brewers
|W 7-2
|David Peterson vs Julio Teheran
|June 28
|Brewers
|L 5-2
|Kodai Senga vs Wade Miley
|June 29
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|June 30
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Carlos Carrasco vs Alex Cobb
|July 1
|Giants
|W 4-1
|Justin Verlander vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 2
|Giants
|-
|David Peterson vs Ross Stripling
|July 4
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kodai Senga vs Zach Davies
|July 5
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Brandon Pfaadt
|July 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Carlos Carrasco vs Tommy Henry
|July 7
|@ Padres
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Michael Wacha
|July 8
|@ Padres
|-
|David Peterson vs TBA
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|@ Blue Jays
|W 3-0
|Ryan Walker vs Kevin Gausman
|June 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Logan Webb vs Trevor Richards
|June 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Keaton Winn vs Chris Bassitt
|June 30
|@ Mets
|W 5-4
|Alex Cobb vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 1
|@ Mets
|L 4-1
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Justin Verlander
|July 2
|@ Mets
|-
|Ross Stripling vs David Peterson
|July 3
|Mariners
|-
|Logan Webb vs Bryan Woo
|July 4
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|July 5
|Mariners
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Bryce Miller
|July 7
|Rockies
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Austin Gomber
|July 8
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Connor Seabold
