Royals vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-36) and Kansas City Royals (24-59) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 2.
The probable starters are Tony Gonsolin (4-2) for the Dodgers and Brady Singer (4-7) for the Royals.
Royals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.
- The Royals have put together a 3-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).
- The Royals have come away with 21 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win six times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (310 total).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
|June 28
|Guardians
|L 14-1
|Austin Cox vs Logan Allen
|June 29
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
|June 30
|Dodgers
|L 9-3
|Alec Marsh vs Bobby Miller
|July 1
|Dodgers
|W 6-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Julio Urías
|July 2
|Dodgers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Tony Gonsolin
|July 3
|@ Twins
|-
|TBA vs Joe Ryan
|July 4
|@ Twins
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kenta Maeda
|July 5
|@ Twins
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Pablo Lopez
|July 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tanner Bibee
|July 7
|@ Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Aaron Civale
