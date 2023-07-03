Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 4-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.
He racked up four hits (going 4-for-4 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .292 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (29.4%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 51 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 17 games this season (33.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.9%).
- In 20 of 51 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|.318
|AVG
|.253
|.364
|OBP
|.305
|.436
|SLG
|.320
|10
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|6
|23/8
|K/BB
|22/6
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed three innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (.972), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).
