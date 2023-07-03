MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including MJ Melendez (.231 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Dodgers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .210.
- In 45 of 77 games this season (58.4%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has an RBI in 19 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (33.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.1%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|35
|.201
|AVG
|.220
|.294
|OBP
|.296
|.344
|SLG
|.331
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|14
|47/21
|K/BB
|47/12
|1
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Ryan (8-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty threw three innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (.972), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among pitchers who qualify.
