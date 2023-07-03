Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nicky Lopez -- 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on July 3 at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Dodgers.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez has four doubles, three triples and 19 walks while batting .222.
- In 44.4% of his 45 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 45 games this season.
- In seven games this season (15.6%), Lopez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.234
|.400
|OBP
|.310
|.321
|SLG
|.297
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|10/14
|K/BB
|16/5
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Ryan (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.44 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went three innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 24th, .972 WHIP ranks second, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
