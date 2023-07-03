The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Carlos Correa, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this contest.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has put up 83 hits with 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.292/.417 on the year.

Witt Jr. hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a walk and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 75 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 10 walks and 40 RBI.

He's slashed .253/.290/.451 on the year.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .105 with a walk and an RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Ryan Stats

The Twins' Joe Ryan (8-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

He has 11 quality starts in 16 chances this season.

Ryan has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 24th, .972 WHIP ranks second, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jun. 27 3.0 9 6 6 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 9.0 3 0 0 9 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 7.0 7 6 6 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 4 6.2 2 2 2 4 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Correa Stats

Correa has 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 37 RBI (62 total hits).

He's slashed .218/.291/.404 on the year.

Correa will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 at Braves Jun. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has collected 50 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .210/.305/.445 so far this season.

Buxton brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 1 at Braves Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

