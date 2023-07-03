The Minnesota Twins (42-43) and Kansas City Royals (25-59) battle in AL Central play, on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.44 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Austin Cox (0-1, 2.25 ERA).

Royals vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (8-5, 3.44 ERA) vs Cox - KC (0-1, 2.25 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Cox

Cox (0-1) takes the mound first for the Royals to make his second start of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

In seven appearances this season, he has a 2.25 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .113 against him.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins' Ryan (8-5) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in three innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.44 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .218 in 16 games this season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Ryan has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 6 innings per appearance.

He has made 16 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 24th, .972 WHIP ranks second, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.

Joe Ryan vs. Royals

The Royals rank 29th in MLB with 319 runs scored this season. They have a .234 batting average this campaign with 73 home runs (28th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 3-for-21 with a double, a home run and an RBI over six innings.

