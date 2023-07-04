On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.349 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has an OPS of .714, fueled by an OBP of .294 to go with a slugging percentage of .420. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.

Witt Jr. is batting .389 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 84 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.

He has gone deep in 11 games this year (13.1%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 29 games this year (34.5%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46.4% of his games this year (39 of 84), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .266 AVG .236 .309 OBP .278 .451 SLG .388 15 XBH 14 7 HR 5 26 RBI 17 34/11 K/BB 40/9 10 SB 15

Twins Pitching Rankings