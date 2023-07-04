On Tuesday, Dairon Blanco (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco is batting .205 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
  • Blanco has picked up a hit in seven games this year (58.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his 12 games this year.
  • Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
.182 AVG .235
.250 OBP .316
.318 SLG .412
2 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
10/2 K/BB 6/1
2 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.59 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • The Twins will send Maeda (1-5) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .295 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.