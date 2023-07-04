Drew Waters Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Twins Player Props
|Royals vs Twins Pitching Matchup
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is hitting .240 with four doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- In 58.6% of his 29 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this year (27.6%), Waters has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (34.5%), including four multi-run games (13.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.286
|AVG
|.196
|.375
|OBP
|.226
|.429
|SLG
|.314
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|5
|15/4
|K/BB
|24/2
|2
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 88 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Twins are sending Maeda (1-5) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.23, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.