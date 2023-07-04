The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Twins.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is hitting .298 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .579 with one homer during his last games.
  • Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (33 of 52), with more than one hit 16 times (30.8%).
  • In 5.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 34.6% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8%.
  • In 40.4% of his games this year (21 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 22
.318 AVG .269
.364 OBP .333
.436 SLG .372
10 XBH 4
1 HR 2
14 RBI 7
23/8 K/BB 22/8
8 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.59 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Maeda (1-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.23 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 6.23 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.