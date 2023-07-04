Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Twins.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .298 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Garcia will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .579 with one homer during his last games.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (33 of 52), with more than one hit 16 times (30.8%).
- In 5.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.6% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.8%.
- In 40.4% of his games this year (21 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|.318
|AVG
|.269
|.364
|OBP
|.333
|.436
|SLG
|.372
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|23/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|8
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.59 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Maeda (1-5) takes the mound for the Twins in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.23 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed a 6.23 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .295 to his opponents.
