MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .237 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez leads Kansas City with an OBP of .294 this season while batting .208 with 34 walks and 33 runs scored.

In 45 of 78 games this year (57.7%) Melendez has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (15.4%).

He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 24.4% of his games this year, Melendez has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .201 AVG .215 .294 OBP .295 .344 SLG .323 12 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 14 47/21 K/BB 49/13 1 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings