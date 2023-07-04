Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals square off against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 75 home runs as a team.

Kansas City ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .374 this season.

The Royals' .234 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 323 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.19 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals pitchers have a 1.440 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (1-8) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed 11 hits in six innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Greinke has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber 6/30/2023 Dodgers L 9-3 Home Alec Marsh Bobby Miller 7/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-4 Home Daniel Lynch Julio Urías 7/2/2023 Dodgers W 9-1 Home Brady Singer Tony Gonsolin 7/3/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Austin Cox Joe Ryan 7/4/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Kenta Maeda 7/5/2023 Twins - Away Alec Marsh Pablo Lopez 7/6/2023 Guardians - Away Jordan Lyles Tanner Bibee 7/7/2023 Guardians - Away Brady Singer Aaron Civale 7/8/2023 Guardians - Away - Gavin Williams 7/9/2023 Guardians - Away Zack Greinke Shane Bieber

